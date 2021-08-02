Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post sales of $82.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $82.90 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $54.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $332.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 62.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.09. 99,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,148. The company has a market cap of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

