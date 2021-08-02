Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.16 on Monday. Universal has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

In other news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.