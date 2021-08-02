Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $74,253,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $6,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Upstart stock opened at $120.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.86. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

