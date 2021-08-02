Utah Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

