V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Boosted by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $81.70. 75,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,734. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.