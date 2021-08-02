VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,671 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after buying an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.02. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,280. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

