Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $185.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

