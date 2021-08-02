Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 435,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

