Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $256.42 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $257.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.