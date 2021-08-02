Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 29.8% in July

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

