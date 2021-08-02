Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.