Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $82.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

