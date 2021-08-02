Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Marotta Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.49. 5,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,583. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

