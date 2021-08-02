Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.01. 91,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

