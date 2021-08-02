Vapotherm (VAPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $670.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -1.61.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

