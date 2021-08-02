Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

VBLT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

