Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $123.06 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,202 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.48% of Insight Enterprises worth $123,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,125. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.