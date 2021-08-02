Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 828,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Jabil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,852 shares of company stock worth $4,009,548. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.77. 1,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,541. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

