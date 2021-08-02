Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,865 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $204,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,762. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $265.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.88.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.