Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,019,481 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,481 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $90,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.