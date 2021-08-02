Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.170-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.17-$0.35 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

