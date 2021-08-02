Venus Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Venus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VENAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Venus Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Venus Acquisition stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76. Venus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VENAU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

