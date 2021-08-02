Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VRTV opened at $61.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $959.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

