Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

VRCA stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

