VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.66 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.09 million and approximately $26,367.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00139366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,013.14 or 0.99897351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.68 or 0.00851855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,551,929 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

