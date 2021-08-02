Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.09

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 929712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSPR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 71.4% during the first quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.