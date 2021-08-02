Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,778,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,952,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,255 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.27. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

