VIDY (VIDY) Price Up 1% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 1% against the dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $17.12 million and approximately $733,897.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00824023 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00091314 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.