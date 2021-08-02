Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 200,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 140,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

