Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 200,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 140,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
