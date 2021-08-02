Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VFF opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.30 million, a PE ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

