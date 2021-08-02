Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

