Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Liberum Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).
Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.70. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.09.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
