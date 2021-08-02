Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Liberum Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.70. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.09.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total value of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

