Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after buying an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after buying an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

