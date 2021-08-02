Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,023 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

G stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.51. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

