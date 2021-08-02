Virtu Financial LLC Invests $355,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

