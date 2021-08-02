Virtu Financial LLC Invests $365,000 in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Vinco Ventures at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBIG opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.40.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

