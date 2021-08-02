Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

