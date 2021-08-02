Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

