Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,808 MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

MD stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

