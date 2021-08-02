Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 950.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.