Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.23. 394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,509. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 663.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $152,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at $182,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.