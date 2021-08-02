Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.54. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,420. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

