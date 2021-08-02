VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,831,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 191,122 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $509.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

