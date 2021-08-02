Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

