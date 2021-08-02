Vivid Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

