VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. On average, analysts expect VIZIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.