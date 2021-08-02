VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

VOC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,730. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

