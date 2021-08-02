Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 242.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

