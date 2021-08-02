Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. 2,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

