Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $46.49 million and approximately $755,818.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00006725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00057161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.00812905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091499 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

